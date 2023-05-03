Greta Van Fleet ‘Meet The Master’ In Kaleidoscopic Music Video

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet have met God, and she’s wearing a really cool pearl headdress. That’s what happens in the band’s new video for “Meeting The Master,” the latest single off the psychedelic rockers’ upcoming third studio album, Starcatcher, out July 21 via Lava/Republic Records.

Greta Van Fleet - Meeting The Master (Official Music Video)

The video finds the members of the group dressed in all white, their style paying homage to their signature 70s influences. The beautifully shot visual shows them in the woods: singing, shooting arrows, and seemingly worshiping a woman with a white horse as she burns a crown of branches on a bonfire.

Speaking to his work on the video, director Gus Black shares, “The final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I’ve ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans.” Member Josh Kiszka adds, “Beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you Gus Black.” Beauty and darkness are reflected in the track’s lyrics. A song about extreme devotion, Kiszka sings, “And I’m taken / By the madness / And the tripping / And the touching.”

In support of the new song and album, the band will soon be embarking on their Starcatcher World Tour, kicking off July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour furthermore includes stops at iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ The Forum, and across the pond at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Greta Van Fleet will be joined by guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

Starcatcher is set to be a collection of ten songs written and recorded by lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner. Working with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb at Nashville’s RCA studios, the group aimed to capture the atmosphere of their live performances on record.

Pre-order Starcatcher.