Greta Van Fleet Set ‘Starcatcher’ World Tour

Greta Van Fleet 'Starcatcher' world tour - artwork courtesy of Live Nation/Republic Records

In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher – due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records – Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their ‘Starcatcher’ World Tour July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Tickets will be available for the Electric Tomb Presale beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM local time in the U.S. and Europe. Additional presales in the U.S. and Europe will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. The ‘Starcatcher’ World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

The album’s first single “Meeting The Master” is out now to extensive critical acclaim. Consequence raves that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx notes that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

The album is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, holding a special energy between them and their devoted fans. With Starcatcher the band aims to capture that energy in the recording studio.

Most recently, the band performed at the inaugural Lollapalooza Mumbai and completed an extensive U.S. arena tour in March. Greta Van Fleet returns to the road next month for the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

Starcatcher follows their acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Their ‘From The Fires’ EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Pre-order Starcatcher.

Greta Van Fleet ‘Starcatcher’ World Tour Dates:

May 5-7—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7—Memphis, TN— Beale Street Music Festival

July 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*

July 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*

July 28—Houston, TX—Toyota Center*

July 31—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*

August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena*

August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*

September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center†

September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena†

September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†

September 11—Washington DC—Capital One Arena†

September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†

September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden†

September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center†

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+

September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~

September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~