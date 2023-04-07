Listen To Greta Van Fleet’s New Single ‘Meeting The Master’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Neil Krug

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet’s much anticipated third studio album Starcatcher is set for release July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. As a taster, the album’s first single “Meeting The Master” is out now and you can check it out below.

The bands notes, “‘Meeting The Master” peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. “Meeting The Master” is a dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos.”

The album is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Greta Van Fleet - Meeting the Master (Official Audio)

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

The band took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate and brought them into Starcatcher, although Sam’s take on the new record’s big ideas hint instead at new beginnings. “When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” he says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, holding a special energy between them and their devoted fans. With Starcatcher the band aims to capture that energy in the recording studio.

Starcatcher follows their acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The debut LP from the band, Anthem of the Peaceful Army was released in 2018 to countless accolades including #1 Billboard Rock Album and Top 3 on the Billboard 200. Their ‘From The Fires’ EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

