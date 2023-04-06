Greta Van Fleet Announces New Album ‘Starcatcher’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Greta Van Fleet has confirmed the release of a new album. The follow-up to 2021’s The Battle At Garden’s Gate is called Starcatcher and it will be released on July 21.

The first single from Starcatcher, “Meeting The Master”, will premiere today, April 6, at midnight ET.

The band has been promising new music for some months. “We’re pretty far into it, and I can’t say a lot about it, but it’s like the whole concept of kind of going back to almost the roots of what we did,” bassist Sam Kiszka said in an interview with Loudwire back in September 2022.

“Kind of bring our heads back to that garage time, and not spending all this time making it perfect, but just capturing what’s going on and embellishing it and making it exciting and raw.”

More recently, drummer Danny Wagner told Consequence Of Sound in December that GVF had almost finished album number three.

“We are wrapping it up as we speak,” the drummer revealed. “It’s nearing completion, and we’re very excited about it.”

Sam Kiszka added: “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.”

Last week, they posted an Instagram reel featuring clips of the members of the band performing with an acoustic song playing in the background. A few days later, they posted another reel with footage of the band in the desert and the caption, “Been waiting for so long,” with the same audio.

Greta Van Fleet played a series of concert dates set in March and will support select shows on Metallica’s 2023-2024 world tour. The band’s headlining shows were initially postponed and rescheduled after singer Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum while performing in October. The rescheduled dates kick offed March 6 in Jacksonville, Florida, and wrapped on March 28 in Sacramento, California.

Pre-order Starcatcher.