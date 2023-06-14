Greta Van Fleet Share ‘Farewell For Now’ Performance Video

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

“How about something new? Something fresh?” Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka asks the crowd at the beginning of the new live video for “Farewell For Now.” The sentimental track is the latest to be revealed off their upcoming album Starcatcher, out July 21 via Lava/Republic/EMI.

With the sound of a glam rock ballad and the spirit of an old drinking song, Kiszka sings, “We have shared with you our stories / Had ourselves a really big time / Fought in battles far from the homeland / Made love, even drank from the wine.” Speaking of glam rock, each member of the group is seen dressed in their preferred 70s glitz, and Kiszka in particular, commits to the look with some solar-inspired glittery makeup.



Greta Van Fleet - Farewell For Now (Live)

Starcatcher is a collection of ten songs written and recorded by lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb at Nashville’s RCA studios. The group sought to utilize the large studio space to capture the energy of their live performances on record.

Wagner shares that the record also serves a storytelling purpose: “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe. We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

With his own perspective on the record, Sam shared, “When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” he says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

The group will soon be embarking on the Starcatcher World Tour, beginning July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, where fans can be sure to catch the live rendition of “Farewell For Now.”

Pre-order Starcatcher here.