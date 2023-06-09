Greta Van Fleet Shares New Single ‘Farewell For Now’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Greta Van Fleet has released a brand new track, “Farewell For Now.” It is the latest song to be shared from the band’s upcoming third studio album, Starcatcher, which will arrive on July 21 courtesy of Lava/Republic/EMI.

“On ‘Farewell For Now’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka. “But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

The track follows a live performance video of the group’s hit single “Sacred The Thread.” “Sacred The Thread” finds frontperson Josh Kiszka paying tribute to the outfits he’s become known for wearing in the band. “I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,’” he explained in a press release. “This song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

Greta Van Fleet - Farewell For Now (Official Audio)

“I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams/ In a flight of seams,” he sings in the chorus. “Like freedom sewn/ And the people roar/ And the people saw/ Sacred the thread.”

The new singles follow another previously released single, “Meeting The Master,” which the band described as “peer[ing] into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher.”

The track received rave reviews, with Consequence writing that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx noted that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

In July, Greta Van Fleet will take its new album on the road, kicking off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 24. The tour will then include stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. Tickets are on sale now. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

Pre-order Starcatcher.