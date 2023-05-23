Greta Van Fleet Shares Live Video For ‘Sacred The Thread’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Grammy-Award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has shared a live performance video of its latest song “Sacred The Thread.”

The song is from the band’s much anticipated new album Starcatcher, out July 21 via Lava/Republic Records. Of the new track, American Songwriter calls “Sacred The Thread” a “stunner.” This live video follows another performance video for album cut “Meeting The Master.”

Greta Van Fleet - Sacred The Thread (Live)

“Sacred The Thread” finds frontperson Josh Kiszka paying tribute to the outfits he’s become known for wearing in the band. “I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,’” he explained in a press release. “This song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

“I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams/ In a flight of seams,” he sings in the chorus. “Like freedom sewn/ And the people roar/ And the people saw/ Sacred the thread.”

The new single follows the previous track, “Meeting The Master,” which the band described as “peer[ing] into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher.”

The track received rave reviews, with Consequence writing that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx noted that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

In July, Greta Van Fleet will take its new album on the road, kicking off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 24. The tour will then include stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. Tickets are on sale now. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

