Greta Van Fleet Pays Tribute To Their Jumpsuits On ‘Sacred The Thread’

Greta Van Fleet – Photo: Neil Krug (Courtesy of Sacks And Co)

Greta Van Fleet has shared a new single, “Sacred The Thread,” from their upcoming third album Starcatcher, in which they pay tribute to their clothes.

The band is set to release its latest full-length effort – the follow-up to 2021’s The Battle At Garden’s Gate – on July 21 via Lava/Republic Records.

“Sacred The Thread” finds frontperson Josh Kiszka paying tribute to the outfits he’s become known for wearing in the band. “I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,’” he explained in a press release. “This song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

“I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams/In a flight of seams,” he sings in the chorus. “Like freedom sewn/And the people roar/And the people saw/Sacred the thread.”

Greta Van Fleet - Sacred The Thread (Official Audio)

The new single follows the previous track, “Meeting The Master,” which the band described as “peer[ing] into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher.”

The track received rave reviews, with Consequence writing that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx noted that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

In July, Greta Van Fleet will take its new album on the road, kicking off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 24. The tour will then include stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. Tickets are on sale now. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

