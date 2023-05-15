Greta Van Fleet Shares Live Performance Video Of ‘Meeting The Master’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Neil Krug (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has unveiled the new video for their critically acclaimed track “Meeting The Master,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black.

The song hails from the band’s forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The album is available for pre-order now.

Greta Van Fleet - Meeting The Master (Live)

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares, “The final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I’ve ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans.” Josh adds, “Beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you Gus Black.”

Of the first single off the forthcoming album, Consequence raves that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx notes that, “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

In celebration of the new music, the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. Tickets are on sale now. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

