Haim Stops By ‘Sesame Street’ To Sing About The Alphabet

Haim - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Haim took a stroll down Sesame Street to sing a new song about the alphabet. The Haim sisters were joined by Big Bird, Oscar, Cookie Monster, Burt, Grover, and Abby for a song about all 26 letters in the alphabet. Watch the video below.

It was recently announced that the trio will headline 2023 All Points East Festival in east London. The BRIT-award-winning collective returns to London to headline All Points East. Formed in Los Angeles in 2007, Haim features siblings Danielle, Este and Alana Haim. The band made a breakthrough with their debut record, 2013’s Days Are Gone, which topped the charts in the UK. Their latest release, the 2020’s album Women in Music Pt. III, repeated the success, securing number No.1 in Britain and Northern Ireland. The trio was described by The Guardian as “one of the most quintessential LA bands of their generation.”

At All Points East, Haim will be joined by a number of artists including Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and gigi.

Last year, Haim shared a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson for their single “Lost Track,” which found the band joining a 1950s social club.

The song was the group’s first release since it made its movie debut, appearing in Anderson’s Licorice Pizza in 2021. Alana Haim took on a starring role in the film, playing Alana Kane, while Este and Danielle—and the sisters’ parents—also featured in some scenes.

Anderson has previously directed videos for Haim for the tracks “Night So Long,” “Right Now,” and “Little Of Your Love.” For the “Lost Track” video, the musicians enter the world of 50s social clubs, turning into ladies who lunch alongside friends and family of the acclaimed film director.

Listen to the best of Haim on Apple Music and Spotify.