Haim Set To Headline London’s All Points East 2023

Haim - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Celebrated American indie-rock trio Haim will headline 2023 All Points East Festival in east London.

The BRIT-award-winning collective returns to London to headline All Points East. Formed in Los Angeles in 2007, Haim features siblings Danielle, Este and Alana Haim. The band made a breakthrough with their debut record, 2013’s Days Are Gone, which topped the charts in the UK. Their latest release, the 2020’s album Women in Music Pt. III, repeated the success, securing number No.1 in Britain and Northern Ireland. The trio was described by The Guardian as “one of the most quintessential LA bands of their generation.”

At All Points East, Haim will be joined by a number of artists including Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and gigi.

Haim will make their Luno presents All Points East debut on UK Bank Holiday 28 August, 2023. The presale starts on 10 March at 10 am. Visit the festival’s official website for further information.

Back in November, it was revealed that Stormzy will also headline at the 2023 All Points East. The celebrated rapper will be curating an entire day of the London festival under the banner ‘This Is What We Mean Day.’ He will take over Victoria Park on August 18 for the event.

Last week, Stormzy announced the launch of his inaugural #Merky Books literature festival, which will be held in London in April.

The MC launched his award-winning #Merky Books publishing imprint in 2018 in collaboration with Penguin Random House UK with the ambition of publishing books that will own and change the mainstream.

Following a pop-up held in 2019, Stormzy will now hold a two-day literature festival at London’s Roundhouse venue between April 22-23. Sponsored by Netflix, the event aims to demystify creative industries and inspire a new generation of creatives.

