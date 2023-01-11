Hank Williams Jr Announces 2023 Tour Of North America

Hank Williams Jr - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Hank Williams Jr. has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday May 12 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Cincinnati, Irvine and more before wrapping up in Gilford at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion on Saturday, August 26. Tickets go on sale starting Friday January 13 at 10am local through Live Nation.

Hank Williams, Jr ‘s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 59 years since his first album in 1964, Williams Jr. released It’s About Time (Nash Icon Records) in 2016.

In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project included tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. It’s About Time marked Hank’s 37th studio album in his five-decade career.

Following It’s About Time, Williams Jr. has released several compilations, including All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over: Great Tailgating Songs, A Country Boy Can Survive (Box Set), Hank Jr. Sings Hank Sr. and 35 Biggest Hits.

HANK WILLIAMS JR. 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 12 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Sat May 13 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater At The Wharf*

Fri May 19 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)– The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jun 16 – Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 17 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 7 – Ridgefield, WA (Portland) – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Jul 8 – Auburn, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 – Nampa, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 21 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*^

Fri Aug 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion.

