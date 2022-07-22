Hd4president Is Back With New Single And Video ‘Rollin’

Hd4president, ‘Rollin’ - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

Turning up the heat yet again, Louisiana-based rapper Hd4president has unleashed a new single and music video entitled “Rollin.”

The track cruises along on a head-nodding beat laced with skittering percussion and horn samples. HD’s gruff flow cuts through the production as he tells a story, “I met her at the racetrack. She was in the Lexus. I was in my Maybach,” before he sings, “She rollin, she rollin, she rollin.” The accompanying visual opens on a blue 1979 Cutlass Supreme and a canary yellow Camaro. With seamless edits, the visual showcases HD’s neighborhood friends as he raps directly to camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hd4president - Rollin (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new single arrives on the heels of his critically acclaimed 2022 album, Find My Way. Right out of the gate, the project earned widespread critical acclaim with BET spotlighting him as a ‘Fresh Faces New Artist.’ HipHopDX raved, “Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s own Hd4president has brought his exuberance and catchy flows to new heights with his latest release Find My Way,” while HipHopSince1987 highlighted his sound as being “prime for international crossover.”

Last year, Hd4president shook up the internet with the viral smash, “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell (Bow Bow Bow).” It reached the Top 30 at Urban Radio, piled up 20 million-plus streams, and attracted 2 Chainz and Fredo Bang for a high-profile remix. It also exploded on TikTok, inspiring nearly two million TikTok creations—including clips by Lizzo, Coi Leray, City Girls, Latto, Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union, and Jessica Alba—and over 2 billion views on the platform.

On his 2021 album, To Da Max, Hd used his traumas as stepping stones to the triumphs he raps about on his latest album offering, Find My Way. The latter finds HD continuing his grind with optimism and pausing to celebrate his reputation as both a rapper’s rapper with street cred and a singer with a flair for anthemic shout-along hooks. His music effortlessly walks this tightrope, demonstrating his knack for both colorfully flexing one-liners and arena-ready choruses. Hd4president’s hustle continues with the release his new single “Rollin.”

Buy or stream “Rollin.”