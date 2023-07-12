Holly Humberstone Shares DIY Video For New Single ‘Room Service’

Holly Humberstone - Photo: Courtesy of Polydor

What better place to film the visuals for a track called “Room Service” than in a hotel room? That’s exactly what UK singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone did, and now she’s sharing the official music video with fans.

“Room Service” was first released last month as a double A-side single, with “Antichrist” as the first two tastes of Humberstone’s upcoming debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, to be released on October 13th. “We’ll get room service / Where no one can reach us / Darling we’ll blow up the speakers,” Humberstone sings on an ode to friendship and connection.

Holly Humberstone - Room Service (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The music video for the track was shot on a webcam in room 627, the same London hotel room where Holly invited 80 fans to hear the song for the first time in June. Using a webcam, Humberstone sought to capture the feeling of the early days of Zoom calls, portraying a mix of familiarity and isolation. Capturing the mundane moments of life on tour, Holly plays her guitar, brushes her teeth, and digs through her suitcase as the acoustic track plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humberstone shared her process behind the song in a press statement: “I wrote Room Service a little while ago when I’d just started touring full time. I was finding myself constantly stressed out, and although I was having fun, I was really missing home and my friends. I felt like I was watching them live out their lives from a phone screen, like I was being left behind… AlI I wanted to do was to get a hotel room with my best friend, lock the world out and do stupid stuff like order room service. To me, this song is a simple love song to the people I care about the most, and the seemingly basic experiences you share together that can so often be taken for granted. The busier I get, the more I treasure the precious time I get with my friends and family; the more I value them in my life.”

Pre-order Paint My Bedroom Black.