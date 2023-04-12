How To Watch The 2023 Stagecoach Festival

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The 2023 Stagecoach Festival will be descending upon the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA from April 28-30. For fans unable to make the event but wanting to catch headliners like Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge, Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett, and Bryan Adams, there is now a way to stream the festival from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch

Looking to watch the 2023 edition of the Stagecoach Festival? Here’s how. Amazon Music has been named the exclusive streaming destination for this year’s Stagecoach Festival, taking place April 28-30 in Indio, California. Sponsored by T-Mobile, Magnum Ice Cream, and SoFi, the livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channel via Twitch and Prime Video starting at 3 p.m. PT each day.

Nowhere Better To Be Than Stagecoach 2023!

Festival Events

For fans at the event, though, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to interact with Amazon Music. According to MusicRow, “Fans will be invited to take a break from the heat in an air-conditioned lounge with charging stations while catching the festival livestream and behind-the-scenes content on a large LED screen. They will also be able to customize their own immersive photo-capture moment with friends and sign up for exclusive merchandise drops throughout the weekend.”

Upon announcement of the lineup, Luke Bryan spoke with E! News and explained why the event was so special for him. “Stagecoach has been a festival for years that we really look forward to…When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so enormous. It’s just one of the highlights of the year.”

“Seeing the palm trees, seeing the mountains in the background, seeing 30 or 40,000 country fans out there, it’s pretty special stuff,” he continued. “There’s something for everybody and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music and I think it’s just a testament to where country music is as a whole and it’s just fun.”

Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will make its fourth appearance at the festival, staging new chefs, pit bosses, and BBQ vendors. Diplo has also been announced to host the Honky Tonk Dance Hall, where the Los Angeles producer will also do his own DJ sets.

Who is playing Stagecoach?

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Kane Brown will be headlining the festival. Other notable musicians on the bill will include Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Bryan Adams, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly, Lainey Wilson, and many more.

Check out our full festival 2023 Festival schedule.