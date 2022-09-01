How To Watch The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Taylor Hawkins - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The first Taylor Hawkins tribute show is scheduled for this Saturday, September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The second will occur on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The shows will feature the Foo Fighters and the likes of Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Supergrass, a special appearance by Dave Chappelle (in the UK only) and Chevy Metal, plus more to be announced. The various artists will be playing the songs that Taylor loved and created, with and alongside his FF brothers Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. Additionally, it was recently announced that The Struts’ Luke Spiller will be performing with the members of Queen.

The first act due to appear onstage at Wembley will begin performing at 4:30pm BST/11:30am EST/8:30am PT. The Kia Forum gig will be held on Tuesday, September 27 and will get under way from 7pm BST/2pm EST/11am PT.

Fans based in the US unable to attend the concert will be able watch live coverage on Paramount+. Pluto TV will be hosting the event internationally, and MTV’s YouTube channels will be broadcasting the event worldwide beginning Saturday, September 3 at 11:30am EST/4:30pm BST.

Starting that same day, Paramount+ subscribers will have on-demand access to the broadcast, with the show appearing on Pluto TV and MTV video-on-demand beginning the week of September 5.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly. The shows are set to be celebrations of the life, music, and love of one of modern music’s most beloved figures.

Visit the Foo Fighters’ official website for more information.