Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker And More Added To Bill For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

New artists, including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Blink-182’s Travis Barker have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together with the drummer’s family, the band will celebrate Hawkins’ memory and music at two special gigs in London and Los Angeles. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3 before taking over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

Among the first wave of acts for the London show were Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson, who will be joined by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more.

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus will perform, plus members of Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers performing. Others playing across both dates include Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.

Now, a host of new acts including Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, Kesha and Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet will play in London, while Los Angeles will welcome Ulrich, Barker and Grohl alongside Sebastian Bach, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and more.

It has also been announced that both gigs will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide.

A statement about the shows on Foo Fighters’ website reads: “As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins’ wife Alison has also shared a statement thanking the band’s fans for their support in the months since his death. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”