Imagine Dragons And Inner City Youth Orchestra Of Los Angeles Team Up For ‘Symphony’

Imagine Dragons and Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angele, have released a new song “Symphony,” their first collaboration project with Coke Studio, Coca-Cola’s global music platform.

Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles comments, “Music can transform the minds and lives of young people and our Collision song for Coke Studio was an opportunity to create a unique collaboration and musical experience. It was amazing to work with Imagine Dragons and produce this beautiful piece of music for all to enjoy.”

Imagine Dragons | Symphony (Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles Version) | Coke Studio

The release of “Symphony” follows “Be Who You Are (Real Magic)”, this year’s COKE STUDIO anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician Jon Batiste and featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Imagine Dragons’ single “Thunder” notched over two billion views on YouTube. It’s the band’s second track to reach the two billion milestone after “Believer.”

“Thunder” was released on April 27, 2017, as the second single (and the follow-up single to “Believer”) from the Las Vegas quartet’s third studio album, Evolve, issued through KidInAKorner/Interscope Records. The song was written by band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman and its producers Alex Da Kid and Jayson DeZuzio.

Directed by Joseph Khan, the stylish video for the song was released on Imagine Dragons’ YouTube channel on May 2, 2017. The footage was shot in Dubai and filmed in black and white. It features frontman Reynolds singing and dancing among extraterrestrials, portrayed by dancers Haroon Al Abdali, Mamadou Bathily, and Gianna Gi, around Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

One of Imagine Dragons’ most successful singles to date, “Thunder” peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song became the band’s fourth North American single to reach the top ten after “Radioactive,” “Demons” and “Believer.” It also became the ninth best-selling song of 2017 in the US, with 1,189,000 copies sold in the year and was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Visit Coke Studio’s official website for more information.