Imagine Dragons Unveil Unreleased Demo ‘Love Of Mine’

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Pedro Gomes/Redferns

GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons have released the never-before-heard demo “Love of Mine” from their groundbreaking debut album Night Visions.

To celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary, the band will release Night Visions (Expanded Edition) on September 9, 2022. It notably boasts nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased songs, including “Love of Mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine Dragons - Love of Mine (Night Visions Demo) [Official Animated Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The band revealed an animated video for “Love of Mine” to accompany the song’s release. The video, directed by Jose Lun and produced by dreambar, is an inner journey to the stars centered on trying to find oneself, the conflict that comes with isolation and belonging, and how to belong to a world you love. Earlier this week, the band launched an interactive website to celebrate 10 years of Night Visions.

The game, which is available exclusively on the Night Visions microsite, recruits fans to source items to help fix a broken-down Dragon Wagon (Dragons’ old tour bus).

The seven-time platinum album featured five promotional singles, including “Hear Me” and “On Top of The World,” but most notably “It’s Time,” “Radioactive,” and “Demons.” Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition) holds four CDs–including the original album, bonus tracks, live recordings, and remixes–in addition to the DVD The Making of Night Visions, which follows the Las Vegas band as they create their first record that would cement them as key players in pop and alternative rock.

Imagine Dragons are currently out on a massive US Stadium tour in support of their most recent release, the double-disc opus Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). The 32-track epic album debuted on Friday, July 1st, and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band’s career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles “Enemy” and “Sharks.” Most recently, the band’s current single “Bones” went #1 at Alt Radio.

Pre-order Night Visions (Expanded Edition) and Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition).