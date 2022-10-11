Imagine Dragons Partner With Crisis Health Line For New Video, ‘I Don’t Like Myself’

Imagine Dragons have returned with “I Don’t Like Myself,” an introspective new song empathizing with others who share difficulties with their mental health.

A household name within pop music throughout the last decade, the Vegas-born rock band consisting of guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, drummer Daniel Platzman, and lead singer Dan Reynolds have partnered with the Crisis Text Line to encourage their listeners to support mental health awareness and promote fundraisers for the non-profit through the Imagine Dragon’s various social media platforms.

“I Don’t Like Myself” is a music video pulled from Imagine Dragon’s hit new album, Mercury – Acts 1 + 2, which features Cory Henry and JID and a series of songs that emphasize the emotional turmoil that the band has been facing recently. Songs such as “Lonely,” “Wrecked,” and “No Time for Toxic People“ speak to fighting your own internal battles and coming out stronger on the other side.

In support of World Mental Health Day, the band is using its platform to promote accessible, 24/7 text-based mental health support and crisis intervention that’s supported throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, available in English and Spanish.

Dan Reynolds is no stranger to depression, going on to say: “I wrote this song at a very low point for me. I struggled quite a bit with self-love over the years. “He goes on to explain that therapy is what has pushed him to stay alive, and Dan hopes that “I Don’t Love Myself,” alongside the Crisis Counselors at the Crisis Text Line, will provide the same relief for any of his fans that are struggling too.

The new music video captures Reynolds wandering through the streets and performing on the Mercury World Tour, seeking clarity and providing his fans a glimmer of optimism and inspiration by saying: “They’re not better than you. They’re just a figment of imagination.”

Coming off the success of their latest album, alongside countless successful projects, from Smoke + Mirrors to Evolve to Night Visions, Reynolds is showing the world that everyone experiences mental health problems and that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Buy or stream Mercury — Acts 1 & 2.