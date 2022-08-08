Imagine Dragons Kick Off Massive Tour In Salt Lake City

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Hoku Curnan (Courtesy of Live Nation)

GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons kicked off their massive North American stadium tour Friday night to a sold-out crowd of over 40,000 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During their set the band dedicated their song “Believer” to Ukraine and took a moment to speak against the Russian invasion there. The Mercury Tour will make stops in Boston, Toronto, and their hometown of Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA on September 15. The summer tour marks the band’s biggest North American shows of their career.

Said the Salt Lake Tribune review of the show, “The crowd was on its feet from the moment the band took the stage until the last chord of the final song vibrated through the breeze…More than a decade after their start in Utah clubs, Imagine Dragons continue to deliver for their fans, putting together a welcoming, brilliant environment. The first show of the Mercury World Tour was a triumph, and shows what it means to attend a concert in 2022.”

The opening of The Mercury Tour follows on the heels of Imagine Dragons presenting their massive and highly-anticipated double-disc album, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). The 32-track epic album debuted on Friday, July 1 and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band’s career thus far.

Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles “Enemy,” “Bones,” and “Sharks” and expands on 2021’s Mercury — Act 1. While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.

This massive North American stadium tour continues a prolific year for Imagine Dragons. Most recently, the band’s global smash single “Thunder” was certified Diamond by the RIAA. With the certification of “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons have notably become the first group in music history to achieve four Diamond singles.

