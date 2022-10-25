Imagine Dragons Share ‘Twocolors Remix’ Of Classic Song, ‘Bones’

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

In the spirit of Halloween, Imagine Dragons have released “Bones (twocolors Remix)” via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope. The release of this re-imagined hit is accompanied by a new version of the “Bones” music video shot by Jason Koenig and edited by the band’s longtime collaborator Matt Eastin. You can check it out below.

At the time of its initial release in March 2022, part of Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album, “Bones” was ranked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, No. 35 on Spotify’s Weekly Top 200 Global chart, and No. 1 on iTunes’ US Alternative chart. Since then it has been streamed over 857 million times globally, with the official video and lyric video racking up over 80 million and 71 million views respectively.

Th ‘Twocolors’ remix is released just in time to get listeners into the Halloween spirit, embracing the darker feel of the track. To accompany the new song and video, the group is releasing new artwork and poster designs inspired by old school horror movies.

Imagine Dragons - Bones (twocolors Remix) [Official Remix Video]

Additionally, the band is excited to partner with the Haunt O’Ween LA for this new release. The fully immersive spooktacular event is taking place now through October 31st, 2022 in Woodland Hills, California. Composed of nine distinctive and wholly immersive worlds, Haunt O’ Ween LA lets guests adventure through the massive grounds with thousands of photo ops, over 25 live character performers that they can engage and interact with, face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, dancing, and more.

“Bones (twocolors Remix)” has programmed into Haunt O’Ween’s Beyond The Grave Rave Dance Dome, a 60′ geodesic dance experience looping “Bones (twocolors Remix)” all operating hours at their Los Angeles location. The dome has mounted TV(s) inside/outside looping the music video and is time coded to interior audio. The performers at the event have even choreographed dances to “Bones (twocolors Remix)” based on the music video.

