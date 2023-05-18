Indigo Girls Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Indigo Girls - Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Folk heroes Indigo Girls are gearing up for an extensive run of tour dates that will find the duo traveling through North America and Europe through the summer.

Most of the band’s upcoming shows will feature the duo along with a full band, consisting of violinist Lyris Hung, drummer Brady Blade (Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller), guitarist Jeff Fielder (Mark Lanegan, Amy Ray Band), bassist Clare Kenny (Sinead O’Connor, Edwyn Collins), and Carol Isaacs (Sinead O’Connor) on keys.

Indigo Girls will begin the run in Asbury Park, New Jersey on June 1, moving through major cities across the US throughout June and July. Their UK and EU dates begin on August 17 in Dublin, with their tour wrapping in Kettering on August 25. at the Greenbelt Festival Larkin Poe, Kevn Kinney, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Garrison Starr, Neko Case, and more will provide support on different dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy,” the band’s Emily Saliers says in a press release. “We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart. We are so inspired by younger artists and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

Visit Indigo Girls’ official website for more inforamtion.

Indigo Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/02 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Great Cedar Showroom

06/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

06/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

06/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/08 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/13 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park – Cleveland Heights

06/15 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

06/16 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

06/17 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Luckman Fine Arts Complex

06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

06/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

07/01 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds

07/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field

07/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

07/06 – Ft. Collins, CO @ New Belgium Brewery

07/07 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown (fka Listening Room)

08/05 – Plymouth, MN @ Hilde Performance Center

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

08/19 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

08/20 – Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival

08/21 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

08/23 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

08/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

08/25 – Kettering, UK @ Greenbelt Festival