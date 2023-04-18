Tribeca Film Festival To Feature Films On Shaggy, Tierra Whack, Indigo Girls, And More

Shaggy - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

The 2023 Tribeca Festival announced its lineup for this year’s event, and the slate is highlighted by films on Indigo Girls, Gloria Gaynor, Tierra Whack, and the history of dancehall which features Shaggy.

The Festival, which takes place from June 7-18, will spotlight 93 world premieres and a roster featuring 43 first-time directors with 41% of all feature films directed by women and, in a first, more than half of competition films directed by women (68%), as well as 36% of feature films directed by BIPOC filmmakers.

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive will receive its world premiere at the festival. This documentary chronicles the singer’s comeback with a new gospel album, touching on her struggles with ageism and financial issues, followed by a live performance.

It’s Only Life After All will receive its New York premiere. The film offers a look at the beloved folk duo The Indigo Girls, with a songwriting masterclass to follow the screening.

Cypher, which will be getting its world premiere, is by Director Chris Mourkabel. It “captures the weird and sinister side of fame” in a pseudo-documentary about rapper Tierra Whack.

Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall is getting a world premiere at the event. The documentary is about Brooklyn’s role in the evolution of dancehall, featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul, followed by performance from dancehall legends.

It’s been an exciting time for Shaggy. The multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican icon star alongside supergroup TLC announced that they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour kicks off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14.

Visit the Tribeca Film Festival’s official website for more information.