Shaggy And TLC Announce Hot Summer Nights Tour
The tour also features special guests Sean Kingston and En Vogue.
Multi-Grammy Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy have announced that they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
The tour kicks off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 14. The general onsale for TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights 2023 will start Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.
Visit Shaggy’s official Live Nation page for more information.
Hot Summer Nights Tour Dates:
Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown
Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live
Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre
Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival