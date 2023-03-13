Shaggy And TLC Announce Hot Summer Nights Tour

Shaggy - Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Multi-Grammy Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy have announced that they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour kicks off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 14. The general onsale for TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights 2023 will start Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.

Visit Shaggy’s official Live Nation page for more information.

Hot Summer Nights Tour Dates:

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival