Ja Rule, Ashanti, And More Star In ‘It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc.,’
The compilation features tracks from Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more.
UMe, in collaboration with Murder Inc. and Republic Records has unveiled It’s Murda: The Best of Murda Inc., a sterling new compilation highlighting the hits of the seminal rap label.
The new project includes hits from Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, and Charli Baltimore, plus collaborative tracks that feature Ja teaming up with Jay-Z and DMX, Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe and Jadakiss, and more.
Ashanti has been featured on a number of compilations this year. Back in March, Def Jam featured her on the proud celebration of Women’s History Month, The Women of Def Jam – a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the greatest female artists in the storied history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label.
Also available as a collector’s edition Triple-LP box set, The Women of Def Jam features a who’s who of legendary, lauded, platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists, from the aforementioned Ashanti to Nikki D, Foxy Brown, and Boss, to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody, Jhené Aiko, and more.
A first-time ever collection in tribute to the women whose music has dominated hip-hop and R&B from the 90s to the present, The Women of Def Jam pays long-overdue homage to the record label whose staff, at every level, comprises the most inclusive and diverse group of female executives in the industry today.
Buy or stream It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc.
It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc. Tracklist:
Ja Rule, Lil Mo, Vita – Put It On Me (Remix)
Ashanti – Unfoolish
Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita – Down 4 U
Ja Rule, Case – Livin’ It Up
Ja Rule, Jennifer Lopez – I’m Real (Murder Remix)
Ja Rule, Jay-Z, DMX – It’s Murda
Ashanti – Only U
Ja Rule – Holla Holla
Ashanti – Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)
Lloyd, Lil Wayne – You
Ja Rule, Chuck – Down Ass Bitch
Ashanti – Baby
Lloyd, Ashanti – Southside
Ashanti – Happy
Ja Rule – Clap Back
Lloyd – Get It Shawty
Ashanti – Call
Ja Rule, Ashanti – Mesmerize
Ja Rule, Christina Milian – Between Me & You
Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jadakiss – New York