Ja Rule, Ashanti, And More Star In ‘It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc.,’

JaRule, Charli Baltimore and Ashanti - Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

UMe, in collaboration with Murder Inc. and Republic Records has unveiled It’s Murda: The Best of Murda Inc., a sterling new compilation highlighting the hits of the seminal rap label.

The new project includes hits from Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, and Charli Baltimore, plus collaborative tracks that feature Ja teaming up with Jay-Z and DMX, Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe and Jadakiss, and more.

Ashanti has been featured on a number of compilations this year. Back in March, Def Jam featured her on the proud celebration of Women’s History Month, The Women of Def Jam – a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the greatest female artists in the storied history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also available as a collector’s edition Triple-LP box set, The Women of Def Jam features a who’s who of legendary, lauded, platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists, from the aforementioned Ashanti to Nikki D, Foxy Brown, and Boss, to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody, Jhené Aiko, and more.

A first-time ever collection in tribute to the women whose music has dominated hip-hop and R&B from the 90s to the present, The Women of Def Jam pays long-overdue homage to the record label whose staff, at every level, comprises the most inclusive and diverse group of female executives in the industry today.

Buy or stream It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc.

It’s Murda: The Best of Murder Inc. Tracklist:

Ja Rule, Lil Mo, Vita – Put It On Me (Remix)

Ashanti – Unfoolish

Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita – Down 4 U

Ja Rule, Case – Livin’ It Up

Ja Rule, Jennifer Lopez – I’m Real (Murder Remix)

Ja Rule, Jay-Z, DMX – It’s Murda

Ashanti – Only U

Ja Rule – Holla Holla

Ashanti – Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)

Lloyd, Lil Wayne – You

Ja Rule, Chuck – Down Ass Bitch

Ashanti – Baby

Lloyd, Ashanti – Southside

Ashanti – Happy

Ja Rule – Clap Back

Lloyd – Get It Shawty

Ashanti – Call

Ja Rule, Ashanti – Mesmerize

Ja Rule, Christina Milian – Between Me & You

Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jadakiss – New York