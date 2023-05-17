J Balvin And Bad Bunny Tie Ozuna’s YouTube Views Record

J Balvin - Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have each earned their 13th video entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the site announced today, Wednesday, May 17.

The two stars have now tied the record Ozuna previously held on his own. All three reggaeton acts have become the artists with the most entries in the Billion Views Club as lead, featured artist, or collaborator.

J Balvin - Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola ft. Bad Bunny (Official Video)

Balvin and Bunny achieved the monumental milestone with their 2017 joint track “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola (If Your Boyfriend Leaves You Alone).”

It’s been an exciting time for Balvin. He recently presented Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, a 45-min immersive concert in partnership with Meta and iHeartRadio. The show premiered in Meta Horizon Worlds on Friday, February 17 at 6pm PT, as well as on the official iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages, Meta Quest TV, and Messenger’s Watch Together.

He also recently showcased his advocacy for mental health awareness with the launch of OYE, a bilingual Spanish and English language wellness app.

“This is one of my biggest dreams because it comes from my heart,” Balvin told TechCrunch in an interview. “I’m human just like anyone else and I felt I had this mission to make the world a better place starting with mental health.”

As co-founder, Balvin will serve as Chief Dream Officer, or CDO, and carry the task of pushing the team at OYE to dream bigger. The app was founded with creative wellness activist Mario Chamorro, who serves as acting CEO, and creative strategist Patrick Dowd, who is now the company’s COO. “[We’re] transforming the way that we talk about mental and emotional wellness, from something that is seen as a private burden to something that is a creative opportunity to exercise to create new aspects of your life,” Dowd shared. “We’ve actually built two versions of our app that we’re launching this month. One of them is entirely in Spanish, the other is entirely in English, and our team is also bilingual and spread across the Americas.”

