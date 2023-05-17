J Balvin And Vin Diesel Star In ‘Toretto’ Video From ‘Fast X’

J Balvin - Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

J Balvin provides a sterling audition to join the Fast and Furious crew in the music video for “Toretto,” his song that will be featured in the Fast X soundtrack.

The track is a nod to Vin Diesel’s character in the series, Dominic Toretto, who makes a cameo in the music video. Balvin performs the thumping track in the clip while whipping race cars around an empty port. At the end, Diesel gives Balvin a surprise: an invitation to join the “Familia.”

FAST X | Toretto - J Balvin (Official Music Video)

The “Toretto” soundtrack includes tracks from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, BTS’ Jimin, Myke Towers, Maria Becerra, NLE Choppa, Ludmilla, and more. The album arrives this Friday, May 19, along with the release of Fast X.

Earlier today, it was announced that Balvin and Bad Bunny each earned their 13th video entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The two stars have now tied the record Ozuna previously held on his own. All three reggaeton acts have become the artists with the most entries in the Billion Views Club as lead, featured artist, or collaborator.

Balvin and Bunny achieved the monumental milestone with their 2017 joint track “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola (If Your Boyfriend Leaves You Alone).”

It’s been an exciting time for Balvin. He recently presented Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, a 45-min immersive concert in partnership with Meta and iHeartRadio. The show premiered in Meta Horizon Worlds on Friday, February 17 at 6pm PT, as well as on the official iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages, Meta Quest TV, and Messenger’s Watch Together.

He also recently showcased his advocacy for mental health awareness with the launch of OYE, a bilingual Spanish and English language wellness app.

“This is one of my biggest dreams because it comes from my heart,” Balvin told TechCrunch in an interview. “I’m human just like anyone else and I felt I had this mission to make the world a better place starting with mental health.”

