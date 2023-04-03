BTS’ Jimin Becomes First Korean Soloist To Score Billboard Hot 100 No.1 With ‘Like Crazy’

BTS’ Jimin – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to score a No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, with his track “Like Crazy” debuting in the top spot.

The single, which is taken from Jimin’s debut solo album FACE, was released on March 24 and takes the lead position on the chart dated April 8, 2023. Its success was spurred on by sales, racking up 254,000 downloads and CD single sales, while it also was streamed 10 million times. It received 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week of release.

As well as the original Korean and English versions of “Like Crazy,” two remixes reimagining the track in the sounds of deep house and UK garage were also released, alongside an instrumental version.

지민 (Jimin) 'Like Crazy' Official MV

“Like Crazy”’s sales total is also the highest figure for sales in a single week since the release of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” in November 2022.

The chart achievement makes Jimin the first member of BTS to score a No.1 single in the US. Previously, the singer had also scored the highest-charting solo single with his pre-release track “Set Me Free Pt.2,” which charted at No.30 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jungkook and Suga have both also entered the Top 30, but with collaborations – Jungkook’s Charlie Puth team-up “Left And Right” charted at No.22, while Suga appeared on Juice WRLD’s “Girl Of My Dreams,” which peaked at No.29.

The only other Korean act to score a No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 is BTS, which has achieved the feat six times since 2020 when it scored its first chart-topper with “Dynamite.” Elsewhere, its singles “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” and “Permission To Dance” also landed at No.1, while its appearance on Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and Coldplay’s “My Universe” completed the set.

Jimin is also the first soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of release after previously scoring a No.1 on the chart with a group.

Elsewhere, “Like Crazy” has also claimed the top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart and landed at No.35 on the Streaming Songs chart. FACE, meanwhile, has entered the Billboard 200 at No.2.

Since 2012, PSY was the highest-charting Korean soloist, with his viral hit “Gangnam Style” peaking at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for seven weeks.

