Jimin Of BTS Announces Details For Debut Solo Album ‘Face’

Jimin of BTS – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin of BTS has announced details of his debut solo album, Face, which will be released in March.

The singer will become the fourth member of the Korean giants to release his own project, following J-hope, Jin, and RM.

Face was announced earlier today (February 21) in a notice on label HYBE’s fan community platform Weverse. “Face is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist,” it read.

“Jimin will see the fans through various activities, including the Face release week, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first solo activity.” A press release added that the album will see the star “present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”

Jimin’s debut solo album will be released at 1pm KST (12am ET) on March 24. Pre-orders will open at 9pm ET tonight (21).

Unlike the rappers in BTS, Jimin has yet to release a full-length project of his own prior to the group’s shift to focus on solo projects. He has previously shared standalone tracks, including “Promise,” “Christmas Love,” and the Our Blues OST track “With You.” He has also creatively contributed to a number of BTS’ songs, including “Friends,” “Lie,” “Dis-ease,” and more.

J-hope was the first BTS member to release his debut solo album, with Jack In The Box arriving in July 2022. That album – and the star’s journey to headlining Lollapalooza – were captured in the new Disney+ documentary J-hope In The Box.

In October, Jin released a solo single in the Coldplay-penned “The Astronaut,” while RM shared his first official solo album Indigo in December.

In other BTS news, rapper Suga is set to embark on his first solo tour in April. The dates will kick off in the US, before he takes the tour to Asia for shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, and Seoul. Further dates in Japan are to be announced.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.