BTS’ Jimin To Release Debut Solo Album

Jimin - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimin from BTS’ debut solo album is set to arrive in a few weeks, and the pop icon has shared some details about the project.

During a recent WeVerse stream, the BTS member teased the upcoming release, which is tentatively scheduled for March, though an album title has yet to be shared.

“I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” Jimin said, according a translation from Soompi. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

The forthcoming album will make Jimin the third BTS member to share solo material since the supergroup went on hiatus while they individually explore solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service. RM dropped the album Indigo at the close of 2022 and Jin released the single “The Astronaut” in October ahead of becoming the first member to enlist.

Back in January, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Jimin teamed up on a smooth collaboration called “Vibe,” bringing together leaders of K-pop’s second and third generations.

The track pays tribute to a partner, with both stars using music terminology and landmarks in Seoul to describe their love. “On top of the music that is me, you are topline,” Taeyang sings. “Above the city that is you, I am skyline.” Later, Jimin adds: “On top of the Han River that is you, I am Namsan/Can’t be more perfect at the end of the dark night sky, twilight.”

Both artists participated in the composing of the song, working alongside BIGBANG’s longtime collaborator TEDDY, among others. In the accompanying music video, Taeyang and Jimin showcase their slick dance moves and undeniable charisma.

