Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS Among Nominees For 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Harry Styles, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar are also up for prizes.
Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and BTS are to battle it out for prizes at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Organizers from Nickelodeon announced that the artists have been nominated in the music categories, with the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Harry Styles, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar also up for prizes.
As for the entertainment categories, the Netflix series Stranger Things is set to dominate, having landed six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each.
Fans in the U.S. can now cast their votes on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards website.
The ceremony, to be hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, will be staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 4 March.
The list of 2023 Kids Choice nominees is as follows:
Favorite Kids’ TV Show:
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Ms. Marvel
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Really Loud House
Favorite Family TV Show:
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show:
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Floor Is Lava
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
Favorite Animated Show:
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Rugrats
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):
Audrey Grace Marshall – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Imogen Cohen – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Olivia Rodrigo – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven-Symoné – Raven’s Home
Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
That Girl Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):
Brady Noon – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Israel Johnson – Bunk’d
Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Tyler Wladis – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Wolfgang Schaeffer – The Really Loud House
Young Dylan – Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Favorite Female TV Star (Family):
Hilary Duff – How I Met Your Father
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Miranda Cosgrove – iCarly
Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Favorite Male TV Star (Family):
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan-Kenobi
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Jerry Trainor – iCarly
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Favorite Movie:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World: Dominion
Monster High: The Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actor:
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Dominion
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Jim Carrey – Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actress:
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes 2
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Sarah Jessica Parker – Hocus Pocus 2
Favorite Animated Movie:
DC League of Super-Pets
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Lightyear
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
Favorite Female Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist:
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Paramore
Favorite Song:
About Damn Time – Lizzo
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bejeweled – Taylor Swift
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
First Class – Jack Harlow
I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic
Lift Me Up – Rihanna
Favorite Music Collaboration:
Bam Bam- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran
Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
Numb – Marshmello, featuring Khalid
Stay With Me – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakout Artist:
Devon Cole
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Joji
Lauren Spencer Smith
Nicky Youre
Favorite Album:
Dawn FM- The Weeknd
GOD DID – DJ Khaled
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Midnights (3am Edition) – Taylor Swift
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Special – Lizzo