Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS Among Nominees For 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

Billie Eilish - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and BTS are to battle it out for prizes at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Organizers from Nickelodeon announced that the artists have been nominated in the music categories, with the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Harry Styles, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar also up for prizes.

As for the entertainment categories, the Netflix series Stranger Things is set to dominate, having landed six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each.

Fans in the U.S. can now cast their votes on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards website.

The ceremony, to be hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, will be staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 4 March.

The list of 2023 Kids Choice nominees is as follows:

Favorite Kids’ TV Show:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

Favorite Family TV Show:

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show:

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

Favorite Animated Show:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):

Audrey Grace Marshall – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Imogen Cohen – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Olivia Rodrigo – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven-Symoné – Raven’s Home

Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

That Girl Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):

Brady Noon – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Israel Johnson – Bunk’d

Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Tyler Wladis – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Wolfgang Schaeffer – The Really Loud House

Young Dylan – Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Favorite Female TV Star (Family):

Hilary Duff – How I Met Your Father

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Miranda Cosgrove – iCarly

Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family):

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan-Kenobi

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

Jerry Trainor – iCarly

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Favorite Movie:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World: Dominion

Monster High: The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor:

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Jim Carrey – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actress:

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes 2

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Sarah Jessica Parker – Hocus Pocus 2

Favorite Animated Movie:

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Favorite Female Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist:

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

Favorite Song:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bejeweled – Taylor Swift

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

First Class – Jack Harlow

I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

Favorite Music Collaboration:

Bam Bam- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

Numb – Marshmello, featuring Khalid

Stay With Me – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

Favorite Album:

Dawn FM- The Weeknd

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Midnights (3am Edition) – Taylor Swift

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo