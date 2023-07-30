Jaboukie Announces ‘All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel,’ Shares ‘Not Me Tho’

jaboukie Young-White - Photo: Tiffany Champion

jaboukie Young-White announces his long-awaited debut album, All who can’t hear must feel, to be released on August 25 via Interscope Records.

Following the album’s previously released early singles “BBC” and “GONER,” jaboukie has shared the bright and playful new track “not_me_tho” to celebrate the album announcement.

jaboukie - not_me_tho (Official Music Video)

The 28-year-old Chicago native is best known as a stand-up comedian, but also for his TV writing (Big Mouth, American Vandal) his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show, various acting roles (Black Mirror, C’mon C’mon, Rap S__t, Only Murders in the Building), and several Twitter suspensions following impersonations of CNN, Donald Trump, and the FBI.

But after Interscope CEO John Janick heard some scrapped songs jaboukie had worked on for a project paying homage to the late Juice WRLD, and discovered that he’d banked dozens of demos he recorded at a home studio he built himself, Janick drew up a record deal.

The result is AWCHMF, an entirely self-produced record that pays homage to jaboukie’s Jamaican heritage and explores a jaw-dropping range of musical genres, from shoegaze to experimental/industrial hip-hop to slacker rock to hyperpop to drill and more.

The album was mixed by Alex Tumay and Neal Pogue, studio engineered by Alex Poeppel, mastered by Mike Bozzi, with jaboukie performing almost every instrument, save the occasional assist from his brothers, Javeigh and Javaughn. “I probably could have pulled some weight and tried to convince a bunch of really cool people to work on the album,” he admits, “but I thought if I wanted to seriously do this music, I would rather fall flat on my face on my own than get a bunch of people to do it all for me. It meant a lot to me to be doing most, if not all, of the shit.

All who can’t hear must feel was previously announced for release on July 21, and will now be released on August 25. On the date change, jaboukie says, “Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy called and begged me not to overshadow them. We almost had Jabarbenheimer, but I graciously let them have their day.”

