Jaboukie Young-White Shares ‘Goner,’ Announces Debut Album

jaboukie Young-White

jaboukie Young-White has announced his debut album, All who can’t hear must feel, due July 21 via Interscope Records. In conjunction with the announcement, he has shared “GONER,” the third single featured on his debut offering.

The track is, according to the press release, “…designed to make you dance…the flirty track is a queer summer anthem heralding the joy of sexually ambiguous debauchery. In true jaboukie fashion, there’s a levity and cheekiness to the song, which was mixed by Grammy-winning mix engineer Alex Tumay (Young Thug, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Childish Gambino, Travis Scott); mastered by Grammy-winning master engineer Joe LaPorta of Sterling Sound (fka twigs, Rex Orange County, Shawn Mendes, Future, Kid Cudi); and engineered in studio by Alex Poeppel of Kensaltown East.”

jaboukie - GONER (Official Visualizer)

The infectious energy of “GONER” mirrors the spirit of jaboukie’s debut single “BBC” (shorthand for “bad b___h c_____e”), which he released last fall. The “autumn slut anthem” (THEM.) received positive reviews upon its release with the LA Times saying the track “genuinely slaps,” while PAPER described it as having “the off-the-cuff grit of a hot-boxed bedroom-recorded freestyle,” adding “jaboukie has proven to be a master of every craft he takes on, from writing to acting to serving c_____e.” PASTE called the single a “horny-as-hell electro-rap banger,” while The FADER said it was “seriously fun,” and “an extension of [jaboukie’s] playful and boundary-pushing persona.”

jaboukie followed “BBC” with “ROCKWHYLER.” Accompanied by a glitched out music video, the instrumental fuses soundbites from various sources, including local train brakes and family conversations in Jamaica, along with a distinctive snarling dog effect on the bass.

The grating nature of the song is intended to challenge the hypermasculinity in hip-hop, dancehall, and punk rock. The song combines crass repetition with jaboukie’s typically narrative-driven lyrics, embodying a character with which he both identifies and struggles to connect.

Buy or stream “GONER.”