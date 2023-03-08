Jadakiss, Armani White, And More Set For Def Jam And Vibe SXSW Showcase

Jadakiss - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Def Jam Recordings and VIBE will join forces in Austin, TX next week for an official SXSW showcase. Presented by SAG-AFTRA–the union representing entertainment and media professionals including hip-hop artists, DJs and much more–and headlined by rap icon Jadakiss, the show will feature a dynamic lineup of Def Jam’s marquee and emerging roster of stars, the next and the now of the hip-hop landscape.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 15 at downtown Austin mainstay Empire Garage, the Def Jam x VIBE SXSW lineup will celebrate hip-hop’s past, present, and future as only Def Jam can, with performances by breakout star Armani White, Atlanta upstart SwaVay, Houston native Marqus Clae, viral sensations D-Sturdy & Philly Goats, and 4th & Broadway hot prospects Lil Migo and Pap Chanel.

Anchored by local Austin favorite GO DJ JB, and featuring an eclectic mix of eras and styles, the night will celebrate the broad impact and influence of hip-hop culture from two of its most important, foundational brands, VIBE and Def Jam Recordings.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been an exciting time for Armani White. Back in January, the rising star teamed up with Vevo for a performance of his song “NO MISTAKES.” The visual followed another Vevo collaboration in the form perfomance of White’s standout cut “BILLIE EILISH.”

Armani White says, “VEVO Artist To Watch has a history of being one of those platforms that almost always calls out the next stars early. To be among that is an honor and a challenge I’m gratefully accepting.”

Jordan Ferree, Manager, Artist & Label Relations adds, “After spending the last few years refining his craft, Armani White has been showing the world exactly what a dynamic artist looks like. His vivid storytelling is earnest and energetic. Whether freestyling while getting his hair braided, or shining on our DSCVR stage, he leaves nothing on the table. The rising MC has lived many lives, and none without adversity. We can’t wait to see the one unfolding as he becomes the star he’s destined to be.”

Visit VIBE’s official website for more information.