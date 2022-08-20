SwaVay Returns With New Single And Video ‘Faces’

SwaVay, ‘Faces’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings/Giant Music

SwaVay, a native of Atlanta’s bubbling rap scene, has returned with a new single and video titled “FACES,” available now via Def Jam Recordings/Giant Music.

“FACES” is a single from ALMETHA’S SON, SwaVay’s forthcoming project. More details surrounding the will be announced soon. “FACES” is the follow-up to SwaVay’s label debut earlier this summer, “JUGG,” which was also accompanied by a video.

SwaVay - FACES

“A song has never come to me as easy as this,” SwaVay said. “Although this song has no context really to my album, it’s one of the songs I’m the proudest of. When you play this song, make love to your lover, and make some ugly faces while doing it.”

Powered by a hard-earned confidence that his own genre-traversing style is ready for hip-hop’s–and music’s–biggest stages, SwaVay arrives at the industry’s No.1 hip-hop destination with the depth and dexterity that is typical of Dogwood City’s greatest. His brand of soulful trap fusion has earned cosigns and collabs from artists across genres and sounds, from multi-platinum producer Metro Boomin, to U.K. pop/electronic/R&B auteur James Blake.

In 2019, SwaVay shared a Grammy nomination for his contribution to “Elevate” (with DJ Khalil, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Trevor Rich), from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. In 2021, SwaVay appeared on “Frozen” (with Dreamville Records’ J.I.D), a track from Blake’s LP, Friends That Break Your Heart.

Inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake, as well as golden-era greats like Jay-Z, Nas, and Snoop Dogg, SwaVay dropped his first solo, Poet Talk (2012), while still in school. More indie releases followed, including TRVPLANTA (2015), and Before Eye Die (2016), as SwaVay found his place amid Atlanta’s competitive trap scene.

SwaVay’s malleability and persistence paid off in 2017 when super-producer Metro Boomin signed him as the first act on his then-fledgling Boominati Worldwide label. Under Metro’s tutelage, SwaVay dropped his breakout 2019 mixtape, Pure Infinity.

