Jay Jenkins AKA Jeezy Announces Debut Book, ‘Adversity For Sale’

Jeezy - Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Jeezy has announced his new book, Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe. In this new venture, he is sharing for the first time what he learned with those coming up behind him, so they don’t have the make the same mistakes he did.

From a young age, Jeezy was taught that if you’re eating, you offer somebody else a piece. Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable. It was these principles that helped him not only climb the Hip Hop and R&B charts but also become a leader within the hip-hop community.

“Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive—in order to get where you want to be,” says Jenkins. Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.

Jeezy is a winner and a motivator. He hates to lose, and that’s what he preaches. His mission in life is to touch the hearts of men. That’s why he’s here.

Growing up in the projects, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins learned early on how to hustle to get what he needed. He knows what it is like when you don’t know how you’re going to make it to the next day. It was that motivation and early life lessons that helped create the artist and businessman that he is today.

“In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins,” said Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership. “Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

Pre-order Adversity For Sale.