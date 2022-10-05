Jeezy Announces DJ Drama Collaboration, ‘Snoman’

Jeezy - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Cementing a monumental reunion, Jeezy once again joins forces with friend and collaborator DJ Drama to present a brand-new project entitled Snofall, which will be released on October 21.

Snofall continues a historic partnership between these two rap titans, and represents the start of a new chapter. Jeezy and Drama set the stage for the new project last month with their track “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” hailed by Complex as “truly memorable,” as The Source proclaimed, “DJ Drama and Jeezy recreate their Gangsta Grillz magic.” REVOLT summed it up as “full of the clever rhymes that Jeezy has become well-known for.”

Following a surprise step out with EST Gee during Yo Gotti’s CMG set at last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, Jeezy announced the project with a special commercial spot, setting social media on fire.

With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits to his credit, Jeezy, the Atlanta pioneer of hip-hop’s dominant trap genre, has amassed over 6.5 billion catalog streams. The year 2020 marked the 15th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, his seminal RIAA platinum debut album via Def Jam.

The RIAA platinum TM 102: The Inspiration (2006) entered at No.1 across the board, as did the album that followed, the aptly-titled The Recession (2008), containing the No.1 double-platinum hit “Put On” featuring Kanye West.

Trap Or Die 3 was Jeezy’s third LP to debut at No.1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. In February-March 2018, Jeezy headlined “The Cold Summer Tour,” during which he shocked fans around the world by first announcing that his next album (i.e. TM 104) would be his final one.

TM 104: The Legend Of The Snowman (August 2019) would be the final album chapter in Jeezy’s career-spanning Thug Motivation series. His 13-city TM104 Fall 2019 Tour of the U.S. in November-December sold-out instantly. The events of 2020 were just about to engulf the planet, leading to the creation of The Recession 2. Now, he re-emerges with the forthcoming Snoman.

