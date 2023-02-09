Jessie Ware Announces New Album ‘That Feels Good’; Shares Single ‘Pearls’

Jessie Ware - Photo courtesy of EMI Records

Jessie Ware is back with her brand new single “Pearls” and announces her fifth studio album That! Feels Good! due for release on April 28 via EMI Records.

“Pearls” sees the dancefloor diva back where she belongs. Thumping with 70’s funk infused basslines and infectious grooves towed by sonic synthesizers, the track was co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR, Sarah Hudson and legendary British producer Stuart Price. The track is riding high on captivating energy that seems like it could’ve emerged straight from a mirror ball. You can check it out below.

Jessie Ware - Pearls (Lyric Video)

“Pearls” is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee – with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson – and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together.” Jessie also added, “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance. “

The new single follows recent release “Free Yourself,” that offered a taster session to Jessie’s upcoming studio album. “Free Yourself” went on to have the biggest week one streams in both the UK and internationally ahead of any other Jessie single to date.

That! Feels Good! is the follow up album to 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? which proved her status as one of the UK’s most influential artists and became her highest charting album to date. It included singles “Save A Kiss,” “Spotlight” and Barack Obama approved “Remember Where You Are” (added to his NYE playlist). Last year saw Jessie support juggernaut Harry Styles in the USA, gain 2.4 billion global streams and complete a fantastic run of live shows including career defining sets at Glastonbury and Primavera. She continues to cement herself as a formidable force and at the forefront of UK pop.

Welcome to Jessie’s disco paradise.

Pre-order That! Feels Good!