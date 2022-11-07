John Mellencamp Discusses ‘Scarecrow Influences,’ Releases Deluxe Edition

John Mellencamp, ‘Scarecrow’ - Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Records/UMe

The highly anticipated deluxe edition reissue of John Mellencamp’s beloved album Scarecrow is out now on Mercury/UMe, featuring a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities, and more never previously shared by Mellencamp.

To celebrate the release, Mellencamp sat down for an exclusive interview, discussing the album’s influences.

John Mellencamp discusses the music that influenced ’Scarecrow’

He says, “Making that record was like having a bunch of really unknown but intelligent egos in one room with one wild man leading the charge.” He recalls working with the band, and how excited he would get during the process. “It was thrilling to make those records. We really didn’t have anybody to follow. I tuned everything out. I just went back to what I liked as a kid.”

He adds, “These songs work because I knew that they were made by amateur people. We were kids barely able to play instruments. Before we went in, I gave them 120 songs and said, ‘I’ll see you in three months. Be able to play them note for note.’”

The album features two previously unreleased tracks, “Smart Guys” and “Carolina Shag,” with accompanying lyric videos directed by Shan Dan Horan.

The reissue includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7” Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet, poster, and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; and 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. All configurations feature an all-new remix and remaster.

The Super Deluxe and 2 CD Deluxe editions include previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The new ATMOS mix and Digital Deluxe edition (with all bonus tracks) will also be available to stream via DSPs.

His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp’s most beloved records. The album contains three chart-topping hits—“R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock),” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” and “Small Town”—and reached No.2 on the U.S. chart.

