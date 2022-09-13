John Mellencamp’s ‘Scarecrow’ Set For Deluxe Reissue In November

John Mellencamp - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/WireImage

John Mellencamp has confirmed a reissue of his beloved 1985 album Scarecrow (through Mercury/Island/UME) on November 4. In advance, he has and shared “Small Town (2022 Remaster)” as well as two previously unreleased versions, “Small Town (Writer’s Demo)” and “Small Town (Acoustic Version).” You can check out the “Writer’s Demo” below.

The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue is set for release November 4 as a boxset including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small Town (Writer's Demo)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp’s most beloved albums. The record contains three chart topping hits – “R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Small Town” – and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

It was also widely acclaimed by the critics. The New York Times’ Jon Pareles wrote: “With Scarecrow, he is determined to make an album that’s not about John Cougar Mellencamp, but about— yes —America. He wants to pay tribute to the heartland’s workers, to stick up for the unglamorous life and to counsel grit and steadfastness.”

Pre-order the deluxe edition of Scarecrow.

John Mellencamp’s Scarecrow deluxe edition includes the following tracks:

CD1:

“Rain On The Scarecrow”

“Grandma’s Theme”

“Small Town”

“Minutes To Memories”

“Lonely Ol’ Night”

“The Face Of The Nation”

“Justice And Independence ‘85”

“Between A Laugh And A Tear”

“Rumbleseat”

“You’ve Got To Stand For Somethin’”

“R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)”

“The Kind Of Fella I Am”

“Small Town” (Acoustic Version)

CD2:

“Under The Boardwalk”

“Lonely Ol’ Night” (Rough Mix)

“Between A Laugh And A Tear” (Writer’s Demo)

“Carolina Shag”

“Cold Sweat”

“Rumbleseat” (Writer’s Demo)

“Smart Guys”

“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” (Rough Mix)

“Minutes To Memories” (Rough Mix)

“Shama Lama Ding Dong”

“Small Town” (Writer’s Demo)