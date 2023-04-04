Jonas Brothers Announce One-Night-Only At Yankee Stadium

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Following their recent sold-out Broadway limited engagement, Jonas Brothers will return to New York with a massive one night only show at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12. The band will perform five albums in one night – including their new album The Album which features upcoming single “Waffle House,” out this Friday, April 7.

Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale. More info will be sent to eligible fans via email. Citi and Verizon will also have presales beginning on Wednesday, April 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 14 at 10AM ET.

This isn’t the first limited engagement Jonas Brothers have recently announced. The band will perform at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in April. The trio will perform at the historic venue for one night only on April 14, 2023, just under a month before they returns with the new record.

“Wings,” the first single from The Album, was released in February. The pop group tapped White Lotus star and Jonas Brothers devotee Haley Lu Richardson to appear in the accompanying music video.

“It’s the biggest thing of my life,” Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present, and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.”

The new single launched a new era for the band, which will come into focus with The Album when it’s released on May 12. The band discussed the upcoming album in an interview with Variety, revealing that singer-songwriter Jon Bellion had been recruited to work on the record. “In a lot of ways, he has become another brother on this album, given what he brought to the table musically and creatively,” Nick explained.

Pre-order The Album.