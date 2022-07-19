Justin Bieber To Resume ‘Justice’ World Tour Following Ramsey Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is set to resume his Justice world tour after he was forced to postpone a series of dates last month following his diagnosis with Ramsey Hunt syndrome.

The illness caused the pop icon to suffer partial facial paralysis, bringing the North American leg of the tour to an early close. The affected dates were postponed and are due to be rescheduled.

The Justice world tour website now lists the star’s scheduled appearance at the Summer Festival Lucca in Italy on July 31 as his next tour stop. Following that, Bieber will travel across Europe before heading to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

In January 2023, the tour will return to Europe, with the last current planned date to take place in Krakow, Poland on March 25. See Bieber’s full itinerary on his official website.

The tour was originally planned to go ahead in 2021 but was forced to be postponed to 2022 due to varying COVID-19 restrictions in different states and countries. The dates kicked off in San Diego, CA, on February 18, 2022.

Ahead of Bieber hitting the road, the pop megastar confirmed that $1 from each ticket purchased would be donated to the Bieber Foundation. The organization is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

The Justice world tour is in support of Bieber’s sixth studio album and eighth record – including remix albums Never Say Never: The Remixes and Believe Acoustic – to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200. Upon the record’s release in March 2021, the star made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”

With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world.

Buy or stream Justice.