Justin Moore Turns Up The Heat On ‘She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind’

Justin Moore - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/FilmMagic

Justin Moore turns up the honky-tonk heat with “She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind,” a song that showcases a flirty, NSFW side to Moore’s traditional twang and small-town swagger.

Previously released as a bonus track on his physical deluxe Late Nights and Longnecks album, the sensual tune is now available everywhere digitally. Check out the track below.

Justin Moore - She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week, Justin Moore and Priscilla Block earned a nomination for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards for The Collaboration Song of 2023 with “You, Me, And Whiskey.” Featured on Moore’s latest album Stray Dog, “You, Me, And Whiskey” also earned Moore his 12th No.1 and Block her first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can catch the two of them performing their hit duet live on Moore’s You, Me, and Whiskey tour this fall, where Block and country riser Jon Langston are each set to join as direct support on select dates.

Buy or stream “She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind.”

Justin Moore Tour Dates:

Fri., Aug. 25 | Expo Idaho | Boise, ID

Sat., Aug. 26 | Seven Feathers Casino Resort | Canyonville, OR

Mon., Aug. 28 | Oregon State Fair | Salem, OR

Sat., Sep. 9 | New Mexico State Fair | Albuquerque, NM

Thu., Sep. 14 | BMO Center | Rockford, IL

Fri., Sep. 15 | F&M Bank Arena | Clarksville, TN

Sat., Sep. 16 | Rose Music Center at the Heights | Huber Heights, OH

Fri., Sep. 22 | Sandy Amphitheater | Sandy, UT

Sat., Sep. 23 | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

Thu., Sep. 28 | Owensboro Sportscenter | Owensboro, KY

Fri., Sep. 29 | Corbin Arena | Corbin, KY^Sat., Sep. 30 | KIX 40th Birthday Blowout | Memphis, TN

Tue., Oct. 3 | Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN+

Fri., Oct. 6 | Billy Bob’s | Fort Worth, TX

Sat., Oct. 7 | Baker-Spain Stampede | South Greenfield, MO

Sat., Oct. 14 | Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo | Waco, TX

Thu., Oct. 26 | Dothan Civic Center Arena | Dothan, AL*

Fri., Oct. 27 | Hertz Arena | Estero, FL*

Sat., Oct. 28 | L3Harris Technologies Theatre | Melbourne, FL*

Thu., Nov. 2 | Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex | Indiana, PA^

Fri., Nov. 3 | Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena | Baltimore, MD^

Sat., Nov. 4 | Stranahan Theater & Great Hall | Toledo, OH^

Fri., Nov. 17 | La Hacienda Event Center | Midland, TX

*Featuring Priscilla Block

^Featuring Jon Langston

+A Tribute to Ronnie Milsap