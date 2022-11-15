Kae Tempest Teams Up With Kojey Radical On ‘Move (Rework)’

Kae Tempest - Photo: Wolfgang Tillmans

Kae Tempest has revealed a reworked version of the track “Move” from their critically acclaimed album The Line Is A Curve, which was released earlier this year. “Move (Rework)” feat. Kojey Radical is a beautifully crafted incarnation of the track. Additional vocals from Kojey Radical perfectly complement the very recognizable voice of Kae Tempest. You can check the song’s official video out below.

Kojey says of the collaboration, “Kae was a pivotal inspiration as I began my career, so finally getting the chance to work with them was a dream come true. As soon as I heard the record, I was excited. It’s pure energy with an interesting perspective, and I hope you enjoy.”

A fan of Kojey since his poetry days, the pair met at Later… with Jools Holland in the summer and instantly formed a bond; he was the first person Kae thought of when they decided to release the track.

Kae Tempest - Move Rework (with Kojey Radical)

Kae adds, “I’ve loved Kojey’s work for years. It was a beautiful experience to get together in the studio and record this version with him. I love his voice, his lyricism, his musicality, his poetics. It was a joy to have met and connected.”

2022 has been a year of highlights for Kae Tempest, having scored their first Top 10 album in the UK and selling out shows and headlining festivals, including the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the summer.

The Line Is A Curve has also been shortlisted for the final 50 nominations for this year’s Best Art Vinyl Award, and Kae adds “The beautiful artwork for The Line Is A Curve has been shortlisted for Best Art Vinyl 2022. Thank you Harris Elliot and Wolfgang Tillmans, what a dream it was to work together – thank you for giving visual life to my album. I love what we made.”

With four studio albums, a novel, their first work of non-fiction (On Connection), three plays, and five collections of poetry to their name, Kae Tempest has firmly established themselves as one of the most unique, thought-provoking, and critically-acclaimed voices of their generation.

