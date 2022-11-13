Karol G Returns With New Song And Video ‘Cairo’

Karol G - Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music Latino

Karol G has returned with her new single, “Cairo,” which features Ovy On The Drums. In this new song, the multiplatinum singer and songwriter presents a unique mix of experimental sounds, her celebrated vocal prowess, and powerful lyrics that asserts her as a role model for women everywhere.

This new track reflects the artistic evolution of Karol G, who continues to be at the forefront of pop music. The music video, filmed in Cairo, Egypt, was produced by Pedro Artola, directed by WEOWNTHECITY, and written by Karol G, Keityn, and Ovy On the Drums.

Back in July, Karol G reached the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart for a 14th time when “Provenza” rose from No.4 to the top on the July 9-dated list.

Holding strong at No.2 (after its No.1 high) with “Mamiii,” with Becky G, Karol G also scored a new career achievement, becoming just the second woman, after Selena in 1995, to hold Nos.1 and 2 at the same time since the chart launched in 1994.

According to Billboard, “‘Provenza’ rallied 4-1 on Latin Airplay thanks to a 23% gain in audience impressions, to 10.9 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending July 3, according to Luminate. It’s Karol G’s 14th champ overall on the tally which measures audience totals across all Latin-monitored stations in the U.S.”

Karol also recently set a record, becoming the first woman to replace herself at No.1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart when “Provenza” initially overtook “Mamiii” back in May.

In other Karol G news, her reggaeton hit “Bichota” marked her fifth song to surpass over a billion views on YouTube. Directed by Colin Tilley (Halsey, Justin Bieber), the neon music video for the club banger was released in October 2020 and featured the Colombian star dancing in a number of settings—including jamming out with friends in a car.

In an interview with Billboard, Karol G shared that “Bichota” serves as “a moment of feeling sexy, flirtatious, daring, strong, empowered, and to a certain extent, [it] translates into personal motivation and self-confidence.” She continued, “We are all super ‘Bichotas’ inside. It’s about believing and working so that the rest of the world can see it too.”

Buy or stream “Cairo.”