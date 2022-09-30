Karol G Wins Big At The ‘Billboard’ Latin Awards

Karol G - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Karol G, alongside other icons like Bad Bunny and Farruko took home a number of pieces of hardware at the 2022 Billboard Latin Awards.

Karol G was the top female artist of the awards, winning Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, female, while “Mamiii,” her collaboration with Becky G, won Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event.

The other big winner of the night was Bad Bunny, who took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No.1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, male and tropical song of the year for “Volví.”

According to Billboard, “Pop superstar Chayanne was feted with the Billboard Icon Award, while Nicky Jam received the Hall of Fame Award for his success as a reggaeton trailblazer, but also as a successful personality in film and media. The Spirit of Hope Award for philanthropic endeavors went to Christina Aguilera, and Spanish icon Raphael was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. José Feliciano was honored with the Billboard Legend Award.”

This honor tops off an absolutely monumental year for Karol G. The Colombian reggaeton star recently earned a host of Latin GRAMMY nominations, including Record of the Year (“Provenza”), Song of the Year (“Provenza”), and Best Urban Song (“Mamiii (with Becky G).”

She also reached the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart for a 14th time as “Provenza” rose from No.4 to the top on the July 9-dated list.

Holding strong at No.2 (after its No.1 high) with “Mamiii,” with Becky G, Karol G scored a new career achievement, becoming just the second woman, after Selena in 1995, to hold Nos.1 and 2 at the same time since the chart launched in 1994.

Visit Billboard’s official website for the full list of winners.