Kay Flock Recruits Gucci Mane For Hard Hitting ‘Geeked Up’

Kay Flock and Gucci Mane - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

New York drill star Kay Flock has recruited rap legend Gucci Mane for the epic new single “Geeked Up.” The hard-hitting track finds Flock at his best with the smooth beat providing the perfect backdrop for the young MC to flex his variety of flows. The song is accompanied by a cinematic video and news that The D.O.A. Tape Deluxe is coming this fall.

On “Geeked Up,” Flock more than holds his own with Mane, displaying boundless energy, charisma, and a knack for quotable bars. The rapper spits over trance-inspired synths and hard-hitting bass, tapping into the intense realism that has made him a star on the drill scene. He raps, “Shoot like I’m Curry, know they can’t hold me.”

Directed by Kaiyah Napri and Launch Team, the video for “Geeked Up” captures Flock and his crew congregating around New York, geeking out to the new single. In a clever allusion to his verse, the breakout artist rides around in a Jeep Trackhawk, spitting along to his words before Gucci rolls through and gives a stellar rendition of his verse that emphasizes his refined and classy style.

You can also currently view the trailer for Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a forthcoming documentary that traces the rapid rise of Kay Flock. At just 19, Flock has already transformed drill music in New York and beyond, earning praise from publications including The New York Times, Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and many more.

The new single arrives following Flock’s September release, “DOA.” That track, which features Set Da Trend, finds the collaborators trading spitfire, ominous verses. With “Geeked Up,” Flock cements his status as one of the hottest new voices in hip-hop. Already in his budding career he’s collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, and now Gucci Mane. To date he’s amassed over 650 million streams.

