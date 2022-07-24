Kay Flock Returns With New Single ‘Brotherly Love Pt. 2’

Kay Flock - Photo: Kevin Langlois (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Critically acclaimed teenaged New York drill star Kay Flock reassembles one of the Bronx’s most invigorating trios, tapping B-Lovee and Dougie B for the dynamic new track “Brotherly Love, Pt. 2,” out now.

The song is an intense sequel to the original “Brotherly Love,” which was a hit for the artists in 2021. “Pt. 2” comes complete with an enrapturing music video bringing viewers into the Bronx capturing the energy of the bustling borough.

Kay Flock - Brotherly Love (Pt. 2) [feat. B-Lovee & Dougie B]

Thew new track features production by A Lau and Matt Marvin combined with fresh vigorous verses from the trio. “Brotherly Love Pt. 2” finds Kay Flock reuniting with his friends from the first “Brotherly Love,” which dropped last March and has racked up more than 21 million views on YouTube alone.

Where last year’s song was a distillation of raw aggression, the emotionally evocative instrumental combined with the more introspective leaning lyrics on “Brotherly Love Pt. 2” signals the rapid growth of the artists: These MCs have elevated, with more to celebrate.

Those themes are conveyed in the accompanying video. Directed by Kaiyah Napri, the striking visual juxtaposes B-Lovee and Dougie B’s physical frames with images of Kay Flock beamed onto an all-encompassing projection. Kay Flock’s stalwart influence in the New York drill ecosystem is felt within the visual.

“Brotherly Love Pt. 2” follows the smooth and confident “Make A Movie” collab with drill veteran Fivio Foreign and the massive Bronx drill anthem “Shake It,” which found Kay Flock joining forces with Dougie B again along with Bory300 and superstar Cardi B—on what critics praised is one of her best verses in her career.

The “Brotherly Love” series has clearly been one of great importance to the young artist: Its title is reimagined for Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a soon-to-be-released documentary whose trailer was released in April. The documentary will serve as a glimpse into the artist behind the microphone.

Buy or stream “Brotherly Love Pt. 2.”