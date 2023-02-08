Keb’ Mo’ Teams With Gibson For New J-45 Acoustic Guitar

Keb' Mo' - Photo courtesy of Gibson Guitars

Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Today, Gibson is proud to announce the third artist model made in collaboration with multi-talented guitarist, singer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy-Award winner, Keb’ Mo’. The new Gibson Keb’ Mo’ “3.0” 12-Fret J-45 is available at Authorized Gibson dealers and though the official Gibson website.

“This J-45 guitar is a great acoustic workhorse which offers a richer, brighter, sound that delivers tight bass tones that record beautifully with a microphone, or a pick-up,” says Keb’ Mo’. “The Gibson team has worked hard to make this guitar great and I’m out on the road now playing it every night. This is a quality guitar from Gibson, a brand you can trust.”

The new Keb’ Mo’ J-45 is the follow-up to Keb’s popular original L-00 signature guitars, and it offers a rich, bright tone and full, tight bass which is ideal for a wide variety of musical compositions and playing styles. The guitar features a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 25” scale mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard, custom Keb’ Mo’ profile, and open-back Grover tuners. The neck joins the body at the 12th fret, giving this guitar the rounder, more full-bodied tone, and exceptional playing comfort that only a 12-fret neck can provide. Equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics, it’s studio and stage-ready, the moment you take it out of the included hardshell case.

With five Grammys, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt, Keb’ Mo’s soulful vocals and masterful guitar-playing never fail to inspire. A respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger, Keb has topped the Billboard Blues Chart seven times. His latest album, Good To Be is out now.

Buy or stream Good To Be.